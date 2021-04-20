PM Modi's Address | Ram Navmi to Ramzan, here's what the prime minister has said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation on COVID-19 situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the country. His address comes amidst the country breaching the two lakh cases mark for almost a week as several states struggle with a shortage of ICU beds, ventilators, and medical oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients.

In his address, the prime minister ruled out imposing a nationwide lockdown and appealed to the state governments to consider lockdown as their last resort.

PM Modi assured that the pharma sector has increased the production of medicines, adding that several new oxygen plants have been set up in many states and the government is working towards ensuring oxygen is supplied to everyone in need.

Apart from this, while acknowledging the holy month of Ramzan and the eight-day Navratri festival, he reminded citizens to apply the teachings of both religions and follow the COVID-19 norms.

"Today is the last day of Navratri. Tomorrow Ram Navami; we should follow norms. Please follow COVID-19 norms. Do not forget — Dawaai bhi, kadai bhi (Medicine also, strictness also). It is the seventh day of the holy month of Ramzan. Ramzan teaches us patience, self control and discipline," he said in his address.

Earlier in the day, the Union Health Ministry data revealed that the country registered a total of 2,59,170 new COVID-19 cases and 1,761 deaths in the last 24 hours.