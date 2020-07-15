Narendra Modi's address on World Youth Skills Day LIVE Updates | Skill, re-skill and up-skill very important in our lives, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addresings a virtual conclave to mark the World Youth Skills Day on July 15. The event began at 11 am.



Addressing a conclave on World Youth Skills Day. https://t.co/2KMIQg0kUy

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2020

Earlier in the morning, the PM tweeted, “Today on World Youth Skills Day, will be addressing, via video link, a conclave being organized by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) at 11 AM. This conclave also marks five years of the Skill India Mission.”

"Skill is something which we gift to ourselves, which grows with experience. Skill is timeless, it keeps getting better with time. Skill is unique, it makes you different from others," says the PM.

"The mantra to remain relevant is skill, re-skill and up-skill, said PM Modi. Explaining the three terms, he said skill is to learn a new skill and value add to things, re-skill is to add to your skill every day by learning something new and up-skill is widening your skillset is upskilling yourself.

The Skill India Mission was launched five years ago on July 15. Skill India is an initiative of the central government which was launched to empower the youth with skill sets which make them more employable and more productive in their work environment.

It offers courses across several sectors which are aligned to the standards recognised by both the industry and the government under the National Skill Qualification Framework.