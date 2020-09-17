172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|pm-modis-70th-birthday-will-continue-working-closely-together-says-nepal-pm-oli-while-wishing-5850241.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2020 12:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi's 70th birthday: 'Will continue working closely together', says Nepal PM Oli while wishing

BJP members are undertaking a week-long Seva Saptah, which started from September 14 and will continue till September 20.

Moneycontrol News

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oil wished India Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

"We will continue working closely together to further strengthen relations between our two countries," Oli tweeted.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members are undertaking a week-long Seva Saptah, which started on September 14 and will continue till September 20.

related news

Also read: PM Modi's 70th birthday | All you need to know about Seva Saptah, the drive organised in PM's honour

Russian President Vladimir Putin also wished PM Modi on his birthday, according to a tweet by the Russian Embassy in India.

"I value the kind, friendly relations that have developed between us. I look forward to continue constructive dialogue with you and work closely together on topical issues of the bilateral and international agenda," Putin said.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel also extended their greetings to PM Modi, his office tweeted.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
First Published on Sep 17, 2020 08:52 am

tags #India #Narendra Modi

