PM Modi's 70th birthday: 'Will continue working closely together', says Nepal PM Oli while wishing

BJP members are undertaking a week-long Seva Saptah, which started from September 14 and will continue till September 20.
Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oil wished India Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 70th birthday."We will continue working closely together to further strengthen relations between our two countries," Oli tweeted.
Warm greetings to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on the auspicious occasion of your birthday. I wish you good health and happiness.
We will continue working closely together to further strengthen relations between our two countries.— K P Sharma Oli (@kpsharmaoli) September 17, 2020
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members are undertaking a week-long Seva Saptah, which started on September 14 and will continue till September 20.
Also read: PM Modi's 70th birthday | All you need to know about Seva Saptah, the drive organised in PM's honour
Russian President Vladimir Putin also wished PM Modi on his birthday, according to a tweet by the Russian Embassy in India.
"I value the kind, friendly relations that have developed between us. I look forward to continue constructive dialogue with you and work closely together on topical issues of the bilateral and international agenda," Putin said.
Vladimir #Putin congratulated @NarendraModi on his 70th anniversary: From the bottom of my heart, I wish you good health, happiness, well-being and every success ➡️ https://t.co/q6aH9AFcb5 pic.twitter.com/8f3Ba7Uq6p— Russia in India (@RusEmbIndia) September 17, 2020
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel also extended their greetings to PM Modi, his office tweeted.(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)