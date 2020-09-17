172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|pm-modis-70th-birthday-rahul-gandhi-shashi-tharoor-arvind-kejriwal-wish-pm-modi-5850201.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2020 09:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi's 70th birthday | Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, Arvind Kejriwal wish PM Modi

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and workers are working on curating one million “happy birthday” selfie videos for PM Modi.

Moneycontrol News

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Home Minister Amit Shah were among the politicians who wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Shashi Tharoor, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal also extended their greetings to PM Modi through Twitter.

"Wishing @NarendraModi ji a happy birthday and many healthy & successful years in the service of the nation. May he be able to work more successfully to ensure that Vikas actually dawns in our country & is truly ‘sab ka’ & ‘sab ka saath’!” Shashi Tharoor said in a tweet.

Also read: PM Modi’s 70th birthday | From a million ‘happy birthday’ selfies to 70 kg laddu, here’s how nation is celebrating

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also extended their greetings to PM Modi.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers are working on curating one million “happy birthday” selfie videos for PM Modi.

Union Ministers and senior BJP members Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh also wished the Prime Minister on his birthday.

"India has benefited tremendously from his astute leadership, firm conviction & decisive action. He has been working assiduously towards empowering the poor & marginalised. Praying for his good health and long life" Singh tweeted.
First Published on Sep 17, 2020 08:27 am

tags #India #Narendra Modi

