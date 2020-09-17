PM Modi’s 70th birthday: From a million ‘happy birthday’ selfies to 70 kg laddu, here’s how nation is celebrating

th



As PM Modi turns 70 on September 17, BJP’s IT cell has reportedly planned a digital drive to make sure wishes keep pouring in for him under the hashtag #HappyBirthdayModiji. People have been urged not just to wish PM Modi on his birthday, but to share with the rest of the nation how his leadership has turned things around for the better.



Meanwhile, to mark PM Modi’s 70th birthday, BJP workers in Coimbatore offered a 70-kg laddu to Lord Shiva at the Sivan Kamatchi Amman Temple. The laddu was later distributed among devotees on September 16.



That apart, for the past week, BJP workers have been organising various welfare events including distribution of ration, organising blood donation camps, etc., under the week-long “Seva Saptah” campaign to mark the 70th birthday of the Prime Minister.



Union Minister Smriti Irani had informed on September 16 that “BJP workers have prepared a presentation at party head office in Delhi that gives glimpses of PM’s life journey. With the blessings of people, he will have a long life and under his leadership, we will accomplish the goal of ‘New India’.



A bakery in Surat is making a 700-feet-long cake weighing 7,000 kg. The cake will be cut by 700 “honest people of the city” on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Additionally, the Gujarat government has organised official programmes to mark the Prime minister’s birthday at 70 places within the state. The targeted beneficiaries of the programmes are women, tribals, and farmers and it will include worshipping (pooja) 70 daughters of “safai workers” as a symbolic gesture.



The Surat civic body, along with several associations and groups, has been planting 70,000 saplings across the city to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday .

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and workers across India had been working relentlessly to collate one million “happy birthday” selfie videos for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70birthday. Several celebrities have also been roped in.