PM Modi's 70th birthday | All you need to know about Seva Saptah, the drive organised in PM's honour

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday on September 17, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) decided to undertake a week-long Seva Saptah. This drive started from September 14 and will continue till September 20.

The theme for Seva Saptah is "seventy" since PM Modi will be turning 70 this year.

Here is everything you need to know about the drive:

-Different social initiatives being organised by the party leaders across the country during this week.

-Programmes such as presentation of artificial limbs and other equipment to 70 differently abled people in every Mandal of the country and the distribution of spectacles to 70 blind people will be organised.

-The drive was kicked off by the party's president JP Nadda, at Chhaprauli village in western Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is turning 70 on September 17. If we look at his life and his journey, seva (service) has been the prime focus in his life. Hence, the BJP has decided to observe September 14-20 week as 'Seva Saptah'," Nadda said during the launch event.

-Led by Poonam Mahajan, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha will organise at least 70 blood donation camps in big states and at least one donation camp in every district of small states.

-Planting of 70 saplings in every booth has also been planned.

-A cleanliness drive will also be organised in 70 villages of every district and pledges will be taken to get rid of single-use plastic as per the initiative launched by the prime minister.

-Seventy virtual conferences on the ‘Life and Mission’ of the prime minister will be organised through webinars. As for this year, 70 slides in this regard are planned to be displayed and advertised through social media on September 17.

-This is in accordance to a similar Seva Saptah that was organised during the PM's birthday last year, during which Home Minister Amit Shah and his party colleagues had mopped the floor at the AIIMS and met sanitation workers and children admitted at the hospital during the launch.

-According to Nadda, crores of BJP workers will serve the people as part of the campaign during the week.

-Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Nityanand Rai felicitated 70 workers of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) as a part of the Seva Saptah, ahead of Prime Minister Modi's birthday on September 16.

-According to BJP Goa's official twitter handle, BJP MPs from the state distributed pulse oximeter, sanitisers and face shields to schools from Cortalim Constituency as part of Seva Saptah.

-Similarly in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, ahead of PM Modi's birthday, BJP workers offered a 70 kilo laddoo at Sri Kamatchi Amman Temple and distributed it among the people, ANI reported.

-As for Kerala, BJP workers in the state initiated a cleanliness drive to partake in Seva Saptah on September 15, according to their official twitter handle.

- JP Nadda inaugurated an exhibition inspired by PM Modi's life, as part of the Seva Saptah. Nadda said the PM has dedicated his life to serving society, and his ideas have been an inspiration for the party. "Taking inspiration from Modi ji's life, every BJP worker is engaged in public service work," he tweeted in Hindi.