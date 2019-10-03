App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2019 01:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi-Xi Jinping meet: Madras HC nod to Tamil Nadu govt to allow banners

The order came on a plea from the state government which sought the court's permission in this regard.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

The Madras High Court on Thursday allowed the Tamil Nadu and Central governments to erect banners to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping for their informal meet here this month.



A division bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and N Seshasayee, however, made it clear that the state has to follow all existing rules in connection with installation of such banners. The bench also said no political parties will be allowed to install such banners.

First Published on Oct 3, 2019 01:38 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

