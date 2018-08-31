App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 07:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi wraps up Nepal visit after attending BIMSTEC Summit

Prime Minister Modi concluded his visit after offering prayers at the Pashupatinath temple, the most sacred and oldest temple of Shiva (Pashupati) in Nepal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said his visit to Nepal will further deepen India-Nepal friendship as he wrapped up the two-day tour after attending the 4th BIMSTEC Summit and holding a series of bilateral meetings with regional leaders.

Prime Minister Modi concluded his visit after offering prayers at the Pashupatinath temple, the most sacred and oldest temple of Shiva (Pashupati) in Nepal.

"I thank my sisters and brothers of Nepal for their warmth and affection during my visit. This visit will further deepen India-Nepal friendship. I would like to specially thank PM KP Sharma Oli and the Govt. of Nepal for hosting a wonderful and productive BIMSTEC Summit," Modi tweeted.

The Kathmandu Declaration issued at the end of the two-day 4th BIMSTEC summit deplored terror attacks in all parts of the world including in BIMSTEC countries and stressed that there can be no justification whatsoever for any act of terrorism.

related news

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is a regional grouping comprising India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan and Nepal.

Modi today met Oli on the sidelines of the 4th BIMSTEC Summit here and they held a detailed review on all aspects of the bilateral relationship including ways to further deepen economic and trade ties.

He held series of bilateral meetings including discussions with his Thai counterpart Prayut Chan-o-cha and Myanmar President Win Myint, on the sidelines of the 4th BIMSTEC Summit here.

Prime Minister Modi yesterday held talks with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena.
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 07:32 pm

tags #BIMSTEC #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Nepal

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.