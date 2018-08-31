PM Modi wraps up Nepal visit after attending BIMSTEC Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said his visit to Nepal will further deepen India-Nepal friendship as he wrapped up the two-day tour after attending the 4th BIMSTEC Summit and holding a series of bilateral meetings with regional leaders.

Prime Minister Modi concluded his visit after offering prayers at the Pashupatinath temple, the most sacred and oldest temple of Shiva (Pashupati) in Nepal.

"I thank my sisters and brothers of Nepal for their warmth and affection during my visit. This visit will further deepen India-Nepal friendship. I would like to specially thank PM KP Sharma Oli and the Govt. of Nepal for hosting a wonderful and productive BIMSTEC Summit," Modi tweeted.

The Kathmandu Declaration issued at the end of the two-day 4th BIMSTEC summit deplored terror attacks in all parts of the world including in BIMSTEC countries and stressed that there can be no justification whatsoever for any act of terrorism.

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is a regional grouping comprising India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan and Nepal.

Modi today met Oli on the sidelines of the 4th BIMSTEC Summit here and they held a detailed review on all aspects of the bilateral relationship including ways to further deepen economic and trade ties.

He held series of bilateral meetings including discussions with his Thai counterpart Prayut Chan-o-cha and Myanmar President Win Myint, on the sidelines of the 4th BIMSTEC Summit here.

Prime Minister Modi yesterday held talks with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena.