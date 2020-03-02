App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 10:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi wishes successful surgery, speedy recovery to his Nepalese counterpart

Oli, 67, underwent kidney transplant in India in 2007 after both his kidneys failed to function.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished a successful surgery and speedy recovery to his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli, who would undergo his second kidney transplantation procedure later in the week.

Oli, 67, underwent kidney transplant in India in 2007 after both his kidneys failed to function.

"My dear friend @kpsharmaoli ji, wishing you a successful surgery and a speedy recovery. May Lord Pashupatinath bless you always with good health, happiness and a very long life. Look forward to your continued contribution to taking India-Nepal relations to new heights.

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 10:55 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #K P Sharma Oli #Narendra Modi #Nepal

