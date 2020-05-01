PM Modi wishes Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin speedy recovery from COVID-19

"My best wishes to Russian PM Mishustin for early recovery and good health," Modi tweeted in Russian and English. "We stand with our close friend Russia in efforts to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic."
"My best wishes to Russian PM Mishustin for early recovery and good health," Modi tweeted in Russian and English. "We stand with our close friend Russia in efforts to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic."Mishustin had said on Thursday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and he would will self-isolate.
First Published on May 1, 2020 09:15 am