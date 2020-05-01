App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 01, 2020 09:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi wishes Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin speedy recovery from COVID-19

"My best wishes to Russian PM Mishustin for early recovery and good health," Modi tweeted in Russian and English. "We stand with our close friend Russia in efforts to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hoped that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin recovered soon from the novel coronavirus.

"My best wishes to Russian PM Mishustin for early recovery and good health," Modi tweeted in Russian and English. "We stand with our close friend Russia in efforts to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic."

Mishustin had said on Thursday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and he would will self-isolate.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 1, 2020 09:15 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Mikhail Mishustin #Narendra Modi

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Bill Gates says COVID-19 vaccine may only be 9 months away

Bill Gates says COVID-19 vaccine may only be 9 months away

All metros designated as COVID-19 red zones by Centre for lockdown after May 3

All metros designated as COVID-19 red zones by Centre for lockdown after May 3

Railways operates 'one-off' special train for ferrying migrants from Telangana to Jharkhand

Railways operates 'one-off' special train for ferrying migrants from Telangana to Jharkhand

most popular

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.