Last Updated : Oct 02, 2020 12:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi wishes Donald Trump, Melania quick recover after they test positive for COVID-19

Donald Trump and the first lady have tested positive for the coronavirus, the US president tweeted on Friday, a development that is likely to bring to a standstill his hectic election campaign.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump a quick recovery after both tested positive for the coronavirus.

Donald Trump and the first lady have tested positive for the coronavirus, the US president tweeted on Friday, a development that is likely to bring to a standstill his hectic election campaign.

Modi tweeted, "Wishing my friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a quick recovery and good health."
First Published on Oct 2, 2020 12:28 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

