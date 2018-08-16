App
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 11:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi wishes Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today wished Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday. "Birthday greetings to Delhi CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal Ji. May he lead a long and healthy life," Modi tweeted.

Kejriwal thanked the prime minister for the wishes. "Thank you so much sir," he tweeted.

Kejriwal turned 50 today.

Modi and Kejriwal do not share a comfortable relationship and have often launched political attacks on each other.
First Published on Aug 16, 2018 11:37 am

