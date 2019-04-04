PM Modi will address 2 rallies in UP on April 5

In a statement, the BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit said Modi will address the rallies in Amroha and Saharanpur parliamentary constituencies in support of party candidates.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two election rallies in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, the BJP has said.
In a statement, the BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit said Modi will address the rallies in Amroha and Saharanpur parliamentary constituencies in support of party candidates.Saharanpur will vote on April 11 and Amroha on April 18.
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 10:10 pm