PM Modi, Widodo inaugurate kite exhibition themed on Indian epics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Joko Widodo today flew kites as they inaugurated the first joint kite exhibition themed on India's largest epics Ramayana and Mahabharata at the Jakarta's National Monument here.

Prime Minister Modi and President Widodo participated in the 'Kite Exhibition' which showcases the strong civilisational links between India and Indonesia.

"The Leaders jointly unveiled a Kite Exhibition on the theme of Ramayana and Mahabharat," Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

"The Leaders welcomed the conclusion of the MoU between Layang-layang Museum Jakarta and Kite Museum of Ahmadabad and noted with appreciation the holding of the First Joint Kite Exhibition on the theme of Ramayana and Mahabharat at National Monument in Jakarta," it said.

Modi and Widodo also flew kites at the kite exhibition.

The exhibition is themed on Hindu mythology epics of Ramayana and Mahabharata with images on kites of Lord Rama killing his rival Ravana and of demons.

The Ramayana theme is designed by Indonesian organisers while the Mahabharata theme has been designed by Indians.

Modi arrived in the Indonesian capital Jakarta yesterday on the first leg of his three-nation tour to East Asia during which he will also travel to Malaysia and Singapore to further boost India's Act East Policy.