you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2020 09:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi warns India could be pushed back 21 years if 21-day lockdown not followed

"This is the time to strengthen our resolve again and again," PM Modi said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while announcing a national lockdown in an address to the nation on March 24 said if we do not strictly follow the 21-day lockdown in our fight against coronavirus then the country could be pushed back 21 years.

"If we are not able to manage the upcoming 21 days (of nationwide complete lockdown), we will be pushed back 21 years," the prime minister said, adding that India is at a stage where "our actions today will decide as to what extent we can bring down the impact of this disaster".

Track live updates on coronavirus: PM Modi puts India under 21-day lockdown

Close

"This is the time to strengthen our resolve again and again," PM Modi said.

The prime minister also requested everyone to stay at home and not venture out on the streets.

Track this blog for all the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak

Urging all citizens to practice social distancing to break the cycle of the spread of the coronavirus infection, PM Modi said that many people are under the illusion that this measure is only for those infected by the virus, which could jeopardize the safety of individuals and families alike.

"Lockdown of 21 days is a long time, but this is important for you and your family's safety. I believe that every Indian will not only successfully tackle this challenge but also emerge victorious in this time of crisis," PM Modi said.

First Published on Mar 24, 2020 09:09 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

