PM Modi wants India's frontline corona warriors to be first to get COVID-19 vaccine

Corona frontline workers or corona warriors, such as doctors and healthcare workers, along with vulnerable sections of the population will be among the first people to get access to the COVID-19 vaccine, whenever it is available. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on June 30 to review the planning and preparation for vaccination across the country.

Nations across the world are conducting research to develop a vaccine that would prevent contraction of the novel coronavirus disease that has killed half a million people across the globe.

The four-point action plan on how to distribute the vaccine after it is available was finalised by PM Modi at the meeting. It includes managing medical supply chains, prioritising the vulnerable, coordination between multiple agencies, and the important role played by the civil society and the private sector.

Notably, the government has decided to go with the “anyone anywhere” vaccination module, meaning there would not be any domicile-related restriction on getting vaccinated. The vaccine will also be made universal and affordable, and authorities will be monitoring the production of the vaccine in real-time.