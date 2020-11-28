PM Modi Visits Vaccine Facilities LIVE Updates: PM reaches Zydus plant to review COVID-19 vaccine development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived pharmaceutical major Zydus Cadila's plant in Gujarat, where he will review COVID-19 vaccine development.

Zydus Biotech Park is situated at Changodar industrial area near Ahmedabad. The drugmaker had earlier announced that the phase-I clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, ZyCoV-D, has been completed and it has commenced phase-II clinical trials from August.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to visit Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech's facility in Hyderabad later today.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, reviews the development of #COVID19 vaccine candidate ZyCOV-D pic.twitter.com/vEhtNMf1YE

SII has partnered with British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford for clinical trials of a potential vaccine against COVID-19 .

The Central Drug Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has granted permission for manufacture of COVID-19 vaccine for pre-clinical test, examination and analysis to seven firms, one of which is the SII.

"We have received a confirmation about PM Modi's visit to the Serum Institute of India on November 28," Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao said, as quoted by PTI.

"The PM will arrive at the Pune airport at 12.30 pm on the day. He will attend the scheduled programme at the Serum Institute of India from 1 pm to 2 pm, where he will review the mechanism of COVID-19 vaccine production and its distribution," he said.

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, called Covaxin, is currently undergoing phase-3 trials.

PM Modi will be arriving at Hakimpet Air Force station in an IAF flight from Pune in the afternoon, PTI reported citing an official memo issued by the Telangana Chief Secretary. He will directly go to Bharat Biotech's facility at Genome Valley and return to the Air Force base after the visit. He will fly back to Delhi the same evening, it said. Sources told the news agency that PM Modi will spend one hour at the facility.

"As India enters a decisive phase of the fight against COVID-19, PM Modi's visit to these facilities and discussions with the scientists will help him get a first hand perspective of the preparations, challenges & roadmap in India’s endeavour to vaccinate its citizens," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted on November 27.