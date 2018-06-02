App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2018 01:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi visits Singapore's Changi Naval Base

Prime Minister Modi also interacted with the officers and sailors on board the Indian Navy's Shivalik class stealth frigate INS Satpura.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day tour to Singapore, today visited the Changi Naval Base and met officers and sailors of the Indian Navy and Royal Singapore Navy. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Singapore's Senior Minister of State for Defence Md. Maliki Osman.

"25 years of uninterrupted naval exercises and growing naval cooperation! PM @narendramodi with Senior Minister of State for Defence Md. Maliki Osman and other dignitaries on-board the RSS Formidable Frigate of the Singapore Navy," External Affairs Ministry Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi also interacted with the officers and sailors on board the Indian Navy's Shivalik class stealth frigate INS Satpura.

"Proud to be with our naval sentinels! PM @narendramodi on board INS Satpura which is visiting the Changi Naval Base as part of its deployment in the region. A fitting finale to a memorable visit to Singapore!," Kumar tweeted.

India and Singapore have signed implementation agreement between their navies concerning mutual coordination, logistics and services support for naval ships', submarines and naval aircraft (including ship borne aviation assets) visits.

"India's armed forces, especially our Navy, are building partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region for peace and security, as well as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief," Modi had said yesterday.
First Published on Jun 2, 2018 01:14 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.