PM Modi visits Morbi bridge collapse site; speaks to survivors, officials

(Image: Twitter @ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the Morbi bridge collapse site in Gujarat, met some of the injured persons and held a meeting with local police and district officials.

Officials briefed the prime minister about the rescue operations at the site where 135 people were killed on Sunday when a British-era suspension bridge on the Machchhu river collapsed. Before reaching the spot, the prime minister conducted an aerial survey of the location.

Later he visited the hospital where those injured in the incident are undergoing treatment. He spent around 15 minutes in the hospital and spoke with at least six injured victims, officials said. "Prime Minister Modi met the victims and asked them about the incident with sympathy. He also asked them about the treatment they received in the hospital," Gujarat health secretary Manoj Agarwal told reporters.

The collapsed bridge connected Darbargadh Palace and Swaminarayan Temple in Morbi town. The PM arrived at Darbargadh Palace where he was briefed by officials about what might have gone wrong with the bridge.

Later he visited the office of the Morbi district Superintendent of Police and met local officials and relatives of victims. He then left for Ahmedabad by helicopter after an hour-long visit to the tragedy-struck town.