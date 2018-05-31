App
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 10:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi visits India-Singapore startups exhibition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today visited the India-Singapore Enterprise and Innovation Exhibition at Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre here and viewed an exhibition of 30 startups from the two countries.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today visited the India-Singapore Enterprise and Innovation Exhibition at Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre here and viewed an exhibition of 30 startups from the two countries.

Modi was joined by Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran.

The day-long exhibition, InSpreneur 2.0, is an initiative spearheaded by the Indian High Commission here.

A new India Innovation Hub of over 50,000 square feet in Singapore was also launched on the occasion.

"Making it easier to do business! A New India Innovation Hub of over 50000 sqft was launched in Singapore for Indian start-ups in the presence of PM @narendramodi," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

"It is very interesting to see both India and Singapore collaborating in med-tech, Artificial Intelligence and deep technologies. And platforms like this will get encouraged by the Prime Minister Modi," said Girija Pande, chairman Apex Avlon Consuling.

Among 30 startups are iNICU Medical which monitors health of premature babies, Citta.AI, a remote health monitoring and Precision Grid for monitoring soil and crop yields.

Such health technologies are going to democratised health services in India, said Deep Singhania, advisor to Citta.AI.

"These tech startups will reach out to mass population in India and Southeast Asia," he said.

"With our NEO BOT and IoT based device in built with artificial intelligence to predict the onset of infection in pre-symptomatic stage," said Ravneet Kaur, co-founder of iNICO.

About one million of the 27 million babies every year dies with 27 days of life due pre-maturity and infection, she said.

Earlier today, Modi arrived in Singapore on the last leg of his three-nation tour after a brief halt in Malaysia where he met his newly-elected Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohammad and discussed ways to boost bilateral ties.

Tomorrow, Modi will hold talks with his Singapore counterpart and pay a courtesy visit to President Halimah Yacob.

He will deliver a keynote address at the 17th International Institute for Strategic Studies Shangri-La Dialogue on tomorrow. He will also visit the Singapore Botanic Gardens where an orchid will be named in his honour.
First Published on May 31, 2018 10:29 pm

