PM Modi visits Hunar Haat in Delhi, relishes 'litti-chokha' and 'kulhad chai'

The PM also interacted with the artisans present at the venue
After chairing the Union Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 19 went to the "Hunar Haat" in New Delhi's Rajpath area and enjoyed "litti-chokha" and "kulhad" tea.
The prime minister also interacted with the artisans present at the venue.
Taking to Twitter after the visit, PM Modi said he spent a "wonderful afternoon" at "Hunar Haat" where the "colours and diversity of India on display..."
"Spent a wonderful afternoon at Hunar Haat on India Gate. It showcases the best of products including handicrafts, carpets, textiles and of course, delicious food!" the prime minister tweeted, urging everyone to visit the venue.
Glimpses of our culture and diversity in one map…have a look at this. #HunarHaatpic.twitter.com/dFWyO0KC3K
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2020
PM Modi, who has uploaded several photos and some videos from his visit, can also be seen trying his hand at some music.
Trying my hand at some music in #HunarHaat... pic.twitter.com/LQDV2DWcyO
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2020
The theme of the exhibition this time around is "Kaushal Ko Kaam". According to a reports, similar "haats" are being organised across the country to encourage and empower the master artisans.
Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.