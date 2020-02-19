App
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2020 07:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi visits Hunar Haat in Delhi, relishes 'litti-chokha' and 'kulhad chai'

The prime minister also interacted with the artisans present at the venue.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

After chairing the Union Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 19 went to the "Hunar Haat" in New Delhi's Rajpath area and enjoyed "litti-chokha" and "kulhad" tea.

The prime minister also interacted with the artisans present at the venue.

Taking to Twitter after the visit, PM Modi said he spent a "wonderful afternoon" at "Hunar Haat" where the "colours and diversity of India on display..."
"Spent a wonderful afternoon at Hunar Haat on India Gate. It showcases the best of products including handicrafts, carpets, textiles and of course, delicious food!" the prime minister tweeted, urging everyone to visit the venue. 


"The participation of people from all across India makes Hunar Haat a vibrant place..." PM Modi added in a separate tweet. 


PM Modi, who has uploaded several photos and some videos from his visit, can also be seen trying his hand at some music.


The theme of the exhibition this time around is "Kaushal Ko Kaam". According to a reports, similar "haats" are being organised across the country to encourage and empower the master artisans.

 

First Published on Feb 19, 2020 07:20 pm

