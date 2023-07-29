PM Modi visits exhibition ahead of Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam inauguration

During the programme, Modi will release the first instalment of funds under the PM SHRI Scheme. (Image source: Twitter//@ugc_india)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 29 visited an exhibition ahead of the inauguration of Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam, being held in Delhi to mark the three years of the launch of the new National Education Policy (NEP). The prime minister also interacted with students during his visit.

During the programme, Modi will release the first instalment of funds under the PM SHRI Scheme. The schools under the scheme will nurture students in a way that they become engaged, productive, and contributing citizens for building an equitable, inclusive, and plural society as envisaged under the NEP.

PM Modi will also release education and skill curriculum books translated into 12 Indian languages. The two-day Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam is being held at Bharat Mandapam here at the old Pragati Maidan.