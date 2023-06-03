PM Modi visits Odisha crash site, meets injured; vows ‘severe punishment’ for guilty

PM Modi, with Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Dharmendra Pradhan, at the site of accident in Balasore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 3 arrived in Odisha's Balasore, where an accident involving three trains has claimed the lives of over 280 persons so far and left nearly 800 others injured.

Modi landed in an air force chopper at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district, where the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train had collided at around 7 pm on June 2. The site is located 170 km north of state capital Bhubaneswar.

Accompanied by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan - both of whom belong to Odisha, Modi inspected the site of the railway accident, and spoke to the local authorities and relief workers involved in the rescue operation.

Modi, while speaking to officials, emphasised on the "whole of government" approach to mitigate this monumental tragedy, an official release noted. The prime minister issues instructions for "speedy investigation and for taking prompt".

While speaking to reporters at a hospital in Balasore where he met the injured, Modi vowed that the strictest action would be taken against those responsible for the accident. "It is a serious incident, and instructions have been issued for probe from every angle. Those found guilty will be punished stringently," he said.

The PM noted that the government will "leave no stone unturned to provide all possible medical help to those injured". He also lauded the Odisha government, local authorities and the locals who were involved in the relief and rescue operation over the past night.

Apart from the relief operations, the Railways is also working towards quick restoration of tracks on the affected route, Modi said. According to officials, a total of 58 trains have been cancelled, 81 were diverted and 10 were terminated following the accident in Balasore.

The train crash, one of the most deadliest in the country's history, has led to the death of at least 288 persons so far, the Railways ministry said in an update. At least 747 people have been injured, along with 56 who have been grievously injured so far.

Earlier in the day, the Railways Ministry announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of deceased, along Rs 2 lakh for those severely injured. Separately, Modi announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of those who lost their lives in the accident, and Rs 50,000 for those injured, from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.