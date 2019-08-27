App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 12:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi visits Arun Jaitley's residence

Jaitley (66) passed away at the All Institute of medical Sciences (AIIMS) on August 24.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the family members of former Union minister Arun Jaitley at his residence on August 27 and offered floral tributes to a portrait of the departed leader.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Jaitley's residence earlier and received the prime minister along with Rohan Jaitley, the former Union finance minister's son.

Close

Other family members were also present when Modi walked in and spoke to Jaitley's wife and children. The prime minister spent about 20-25 minutes at Jaitley's residence.

related news

Modi was on a three-nation tour when the senior leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) passed away. He had spoken with Jaitley's wife Sangeeta and son Rohan on August 24.

Addressing a gathering in Bahrain, the prime minister had said: "I cannot imagine that I am here in Bahrain, while my dear friend Arun Jaitley is no more. Some days ago, we lost our former external affairs minister behen Sushma (Swaraj) Ji. Today, my dear friend Arun went away."

Modi returned to India on early August 27.

Rohan immersed his father's ashes in the Ganga in Haridwar on August 26.

First Published on Aug 27, 2019 12:03 pm

tags #India

