you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 15, 2018 09:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi visits AIIMS to enquire about Vajpayee's health

Vajpayee was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited AIIMS this evening to enquire about the health condition of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who is undergoing treatment at the premier institute.

Earlier in the evening, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani also visited the hospital to check on Vajpayee.

There was no official update on the BJP stalwart's health condition.

The 93-year-old leader, a diabetic, has only one functional kidney. He had suffered a stroke in 2009 that weakened his cognitive abilities. Subsequently, he developed dementia.
First Published on Aug 15, 2018 08:45 pm

tags #India

