Last Updated : Sep 22, 2020 10:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi visited 58 countries in 4 years between 2015 and 2019: Govt

A total expenditure of Rs 517.82 crore was incurred on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign trips.

Moneycontrol News
PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi

Since 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited 58 countries at a total expenditure of Rs 517 crore, the government said on September 22.

The details were provided by the Ministry of External Affairs in the Rajya Sabha, in response to an unstarred question.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, in a written reply, gave details including the outcome of the said visits.

Close

"The total expenditure on these visits was Rs 517.82 crore," he said.

PM Modi has made five trips each to the US, Russia, and China, in addition to the multiple visits to some other countries like Singapore, Germany, France, Sri Lanka, and the United Arab Emirates.

His last trip was a visit to Brazil on November 13-14 in 2019, where he attended a BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) summit.

Muraleedharan said Modi's visits to the countries have enhanced their understanding of India's perspectives on bilateral, regional and global issues.

He added that the visits helped in strengthening India's relations with the countries in a wide range of sectors including trade and investment, technology, defence collaboration and people-to-people contact.

"These, in turn, have contributed to India's national development agenda to promote economic growth and well being of our people," the minister said."India is now increasingly contributing to shaping the global agenda at the multilateral level including on climate change, trans-national crime and terrorism, cyber security and nuclear non-proliferation, and offering to the world its own unique initiatives for global issues like the International Solar Alliance," he added.
First Published on Sep 22, 2020 10:47 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

