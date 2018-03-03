PM Modi, Vietnamese President Quang discuss ways to enhance cooperation in defense and trade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang today discussed ways to enhance cooperation in key areas of defence and trade.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang today discussed ways to enhance cooperation in key areas of defence and trade.
The two leaders discussed a range of issues, including cooperation in the field of nuclear energy. Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj called on the Vietnamese president.
Their discussions focused on steps to further strengthen country's comprehensive strategic partnership by expanding cooperation across all sectors, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.