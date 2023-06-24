English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia
    Live now
    auto refresh
    Jun 24, 2023 / 08:00 am

    PM Modi US visit Highlights: PM says H1B visa can be renewed in US itself

    PM Modi US visit Highlights: In a significant development aimed at easing the challenges faced by Indian professionals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a policy change that allows them to renew their work visas without the need to travel abroad. This decision comes as a relief to many individuals who previously had to navigate the complexities and inconveniences associated with renewing their visas while being physically present in another country.

    PM Modi US visit Highlights: "America's new consulates will be open in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. It has now been decided that the H1B visa renewal can be done in the US itself," said PM Modi at the Ronald Reagan building in Washington DC, during his address to the Indian diaspora.

    • PM Modi US visit Highlights: PM says H1B visa can be renewed in US itself
      PM Modi Concludes The US State Visit With Address To Indian Diaspora
      Moneycontrol.com
    • June 24, 2023 / 08:00 AM IST

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs for Cairo, Egypt after concluding his maiden State Visit to the United States.

    • June 24, 2023 / 07:21 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of all the latest news headlines today, June 24, 2023. Stay tuned for the latest news, developments, and analysis!

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market