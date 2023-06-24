PM Modi US visit Highlights: PM says H1B visa can be renewed in US itself

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs for Cairo, Egypt after concluding his maiden State Visit to the United States.
PM Modi US visit Highlights: "America's new consulates will be open in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. It has now been decided that the H1B visa renewal can be done in the US itself," said PM Modi at the Ronald Reagan building in Washington DC, during his address to the Indian diaspora.
