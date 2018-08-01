PM Modi urges people to participate in rural sanitation survey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged people to participate in the largest rural sanitation survey, saying their feedback will help create a cleaner India.

"Swachh Survekshan Grameen (sanitation urvey - rural) is an extensive effort that will give both strength and crucial feedback to the nation's efforts of creating a Swachh Bharat. I invite you all to take part in this survey," he tweeted.

The survey commences tomorrow and continues till August 31. It will also rank districts based on their sanitation level.