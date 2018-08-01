App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 07:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi urges people to participate in rural sanitation survey

"Swachh Survekshan Grameen (sanitation urvey - rural) is an extensive effort that will give both strength and crucial feedback to the nation's efforts of creating a Swachh Bharat. I invite you all to take part in this survey," he tweeted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged people to participate in the largest rural sanitation survey, saying their feedback will help create a cleaner India.

"Swachh Survekshan Grameen (sanitation urvey - rural) is an extensive effort that will give both strength and crucial feedback to the nation's efforts of creating a Swachh Bharat. I invite you all to take part in this survey," he tweeted.

The survey commences tomorrow and continues till August 31. It will also rank districts based on their sanitation level.
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 07:40 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Prime Minister

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.