PM Modi urges people to participate in rural sanitation survey

"Swachh Survekshan Grameen (sanitation urvey - rural) is an extensive effort that will give both strength and crucial feedback to the nation's efforts of creating a Swachh Bharat. I invite you all to take part in this survey," he tweeted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged people to participate in the largest rural sanitation survey, saying their feedback will help create a cleaner India.
"Swachh Survekshan Grameen (sanitation urvey - rural) is an extensive effort that will give both strength and crucial feedback to the nation's efforts of creating a Swachh Bharat. I invite you all to take part in this survey," he tweeted.The survey commences tomorrow and continues till August 31. It will also rank districts based on their sanitation level.
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 07:40 am