PM Modi urges people to not lower COVID guard in festive season

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 22 urged people to follow the COVID-appropriate behaviour during the festive season and not lower their guard.

Modi addressed the nation a day after India crossed the historic milestone of administering 100 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"No matter how good the armour is, even if it is a guarantee of protection, weapons must now be thrown away while the battle is on. I request that we celebrate our festivals with the utmost care," Modi said.

He said that people should normalise the use of face mask just like shoes.

Hailing the achievement, the prime minister said India's vaccination programme was "science-born, science-driven and science-based". He asserted that there was no "VIP culture" in the drive.

"It is a matter of pride for us that India's vaccination programme has been science-born, science-driven and science-based," Modi said.

From the development of vaccines to inoculation, science and science-based approach has been involved in all processes, he asserted.

Taking everyone along, the country started the campaign of 'Sabko Vaccine, Muft Vaccine', he noted.

The country, he said, had only one mantra - that if the disease does not discriminate, then there cannot be any discrimination in vaccination. "That's why it was ensured that VIP culture was not allowed," he said.