PM Modi urged to frame leave policy for employees attending to ailing parents

There should be a policy that provides for leave to employees who care for their seriously ill parents, on the lines of maternity and paternity leave, an assistant professor of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his letter to the prime minister, Dr Vijay Gurjar of the Geriatric Department said he felt the pangs of the elderly patients and their families during his interactions with them.

He said those who have to take leave to take care of their seriously ill parents in hospitals or home go through financial crisis when they suffer salary cuts or lose jobs.

Gurjar said children who serve their parents or grandparents should rather be honoured.

"Since AIIMS is a referral centre, only serious patients are admitted here and a support or family person is required to stay with them. When a patient is suffering from a serious illness, it takes a long time for treatment. In such a situation, children do not get leaves to take care of their elderly parents and many times, they have to leave their jobs.

"It is very painful that such children leave their jobs to take care of their parents. Their families also have to struggle hard to deal with the financial problems. Thanks to their courage that they resign their jobs to take care of parents," he wrote in his letter.

To save the elderly from loneliness, even in times of illness, there should be a plan to provide regular leave to their family members so that they can spend time with them, he said.

There should be a provision to provide special leave to children of elderly patients of cancer, dementia or any other major operation, the assistant professor said.