App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 05:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi unveils slew of road and railway projects in Tamil Nadu

Modi also laid foundation stones for five national highways projects which will pass through Villupuram, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Vellore and Kancheepuram districts.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday unveiled several road and railway projects worth crores of rupees in Tamil Nadu that would reduce carbon footprint and cut down on travel time.

At a function in Kilambakkam near Chennai, Modi unveiled road projects in Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram and Tirupur districts through video conferencing.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam were among those present on the occasion.

Modi also laid foundation stones for five national highways projects which will pass through Villupuram, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Vellore and Kancheepuram districts.

related news

The highway projects, which include four-laning and six-laning, is worth Rs 5,010 crore.

The prime minister dedicated to the nation the 122-km two-lane section of NH-38 falling in Vellore, Thiruvannamalai and Viluppuram districts, and a 32-km four-lane section of NH-381 in Tirupur.

The projects will benefit by way of reduced carbon footprints, fast and safe journey, reduced travel time, and fuel saving, an official statement said.

Modi dedicated to the nation the electrified sections of railways' Erode-Karur-Tiruchirappalli and Salem-Karur-Dindigul corridors.

Railway electrification will help seamless train operation by reducing running time.

The 300-kilometre railway electrification between Erode-Karur-Tiruchchirappalli and Salem-Karur-Dindigul section have been completed at a cost of Rs 321 crore.

It would provide people a fast, environment friendly and comfortable mode of travel, besides saving fuel.

The project was completed in a record time of 26 months, ahead of scheduled period of 30 months.

The prime minister also dedicated to the nation the Ennore LNG terminal.

He also unveiled a statue of AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran in the premises of MGR Janaki Arts and Science College for Women here through video conferencing.
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 05:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics #Tamil Nadu

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Pakistani General Claims Jaish-e-Mohammed Does Not Exist in Country

India vs Australia: Stoinis Left 'Empty' After Falling Short in Nagpur

Kevin Jonas' Daughter wasn’t Too Happy About Sharing Uncle Nick with ...

Tina Dutta Says She Has Ironed Out Differences With Daayan Co-star Moh ...

‘Need to See Bodies of Terrorists’: Families of Jawans Killed in P ...

Israel's First Moon Mission Spacecraft Sends Back Selfie With a Full E ...

Nobody Will Get Any Information From Us on Source of Rafale Documents: ...

Google Launches Bolo App to Tutor Children to Read Hindi, English

Toyota, Japan Space Agency Plan Lunar Mission

Uncertainty in Jammu and Kashmir over simulaneous polls after DPN chie ...

Game of Thrones season 8 trailer reveals little of Tyrion Lannister; w ...

Drying rivers of Madhya Pradesh: Awash in trash, Shipra may cease to e ...

Iraqi children being tried for alleged ties to Islamic State, forced c ...

Donald Trump administration talks tough on trade: India needs to keep ...

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus review: A premium 2019 flagship with a few com ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Youthful Ajax reinvent Total Football in Bernabeu to ...

Githa Hariharan on her latest novel I Have Become The Tide, Rohith Vem ...

As Kalank trailer release date nears, Varun Dhawan shares a breaking n ...

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar may tie the knot in April or May!

Surveen Chawla looked absolutely ravishing in her baby shower, pics in ...

Brahmastra: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt present the ...

MS Dhoni makes his digital debut with Roar Of The Lion

Sonali Bendre's first reaction to cancer was 'to hide it'

Arzoo Govitrikar accuses husband of domestic violence, sister Aditi Go ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.