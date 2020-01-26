PM Modi, Union ministers greet people on 71st Republic Day

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted, "Greetings and good wishes on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. #RepublicDay #Indian".
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to countrymen on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. "Wishing everyone a happy #RepublicDay. Jai Hind," he tweeted.
The prime minister was joined by Union ministers in wishing people on the micro-blogging site.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, "Greetings to all Indians on 71st Republic Day".
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said, "On the occasion of Republic Day, I congratulate students, parents and all related to the education sector."
"Wishing everyone a happy #RepublicDay," Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted.