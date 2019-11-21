PM Modi unhappy that ministers not present during Question Hour in Parliament

The prime minister flagged the absence of ministers during Question Hour in both Houses of Parliament after the meeting of the Union Cabinet on Wednesday evening.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is learnt to have expressed displeasure over the absence of Cabinet ministers during Question Hour, sources in the government said on November 21.The prime minister flagged the absence of ministers during Question Hour in both Houses of Parliament after the meeting of the Union Cabinet on Wednesday evening.
First Published on Nov 21, 2019 10:02 pm