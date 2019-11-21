App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 21, 2019 08:08 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi undertook 7 foreign trips to 9 countries from August-November: MEA

Replying to a written question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan gave out details of the foreign tours of the president, vice president, prime minister, external affairs minister and himself.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook seven foreign trips and visited nine countries from August till November this year, the External Affairs Ministry told Parliament on November 20.

Replying to a written question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan gave out details of the foreign tours of the president, vice president, prime minister, external affairs minister and himself.

Modi undertook seven foreign trips from August till November and visited nine countries, according to the data presented by Muraleedharan.

Close

The prime minister visited Bhutan, France, the UAE, Bahrain, Russia, the US, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and Brazil in the said period, according to the data.

related news

Replying to another written question, Muraleedharan said a US-based not-for-profit organisation -- Texas India Forum, Inc. -- organised an event titled "Howdy, Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" in Houston on September 22.

The prime minister, as part of his US visit (September 21-27), took part in the event at the invitation of the organisers and addressed a gathering of members of the Indian-American community and many of their elected representatives, the minister said.

"Government of India did not enter into any partnership with the Texas India Forum nor did it provide funding for this event," he added.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind undertook three foreign trips and visited seven countries from August to November, while Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu undertook an equal number of foreign trips and visited six countries.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar undertook 13 trips to 16 countries and Muraleedharan undertook 10 trips to 16 countries in the said period, according to the data presented by the minister.

Fourteen dignitaries, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese President Xi Jinping, visited India from August to November, the data showed.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 20, 2019 04:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.