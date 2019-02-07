PM Modi to visit Uttarakhand on February 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttarakhand on February 14 when he will address a public meeting at Rudrapur in Udham Singh Nagar district besides launching several development projects there, state BJP president Ajay Bhatt said.

The prime minister will come to Rudrapur on February 14 and address a "large" public meeting. He will also inaugurate a slew of development projects there, Bhatt said.

Around one lakh people are expected to attend the public meeting in Rudrapur, the state BJP chief claimed.

With the Lok Sabha elections just a few months away, Modi's visit is going to be significant as it would enthuse party workers in the state, he said.

The BJP faces the challenge of retaining all the five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand against a resurgent Congress which registered victories in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan in the assembly polls held recently.