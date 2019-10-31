App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 05:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to visit Thailand from November 2-4 for ASEAN-India, East Asia and RCEP summits

Modi will attend the 16th ASEAN-India summit, 14th East Asia Summit and 3rd Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) summit and related events, she said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Thailand from November 2-4 during which he will attend the ASEAN-India, East Asia and RCEP summits, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Thursday. Modi will be visiting Bangkok at the invitation of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Secretary East Vijay Thakur Singh said at a media briefing.



Negotiations for resolving outstanding issues on RCEP are going on in Bangkok, she said, adding the leaders will review the state of negotiations at the summit.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) bloc comprises 10 ASEAN group members (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Laos and Vietnam) and their six FTA partners - India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

First Published on Oct 31, 2019 05:45 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Thailand

