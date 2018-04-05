PM Modi to visit Sweden, UK from April 16-20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a five-day visit to Sweden and the UK beginning April 16 with the aim of boosting bilateral cooperation in several key areas, including trade and investment.

In the UK, the prime minister will also attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), besides exploring ways to further deepen ties between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

In Sweden, Modi will attend the India-Nordic Summit. The summit is being co-hosted by India and Sweden. Prime Ministers of all the Nordic countries -- Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden will also attend the summit.

Modi will first travel to Sweden on a two-day visit from April 16-17.

The prime minister will arrive in Stockholm on the evening of April 16 and will have a number of meetings on April 17, including an audience with King Carl XVI Gustaf, King of Sweden. He will also hold talks with Prime Minister Lofven.

Modi will also address a gathering of select Swedish business leaders and will also meet the Indian community in Sweden, the MEA said.

Sweden is India's valued partner in trade, technology and investment. Over 170 Swedish companies have invested USD 1.4 billion since 2000. Around 70 Indian companies have invested in Sweden. India-Sweden annual bilateral trade stands at around USD 1.8 billion.

The MEA said India's trade with the Nordic countries totalled around USD 5.3 billion in 2016-17, with cumulative Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to India estimated at USD 2.5 billion.

On the sidelines of the India-Nordic Summit, Modi will have also separate bilateral meetings with Prime Ministers of Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Norway, the MEA said.

Modi will visit the United Kingdom from 17-20 April for a bilateral visit as well as to attend the CHOGM.

"The forthcoming visit of the Prime Minister to the UK will focus on enhancing India-UK tech partnership. The visit will see a number of deliverables in the area of skill development, healthcare, cyber security, innovation, traditional medicine, and education," the MEA said.

It said the UK will formally convey their readiness to join the International Solar Alliance during the PM's visit.

The UK is among India's major trading partners. The merchandise trade between the two countries in 2017 reached USD 13 billion, and trade in services is around USD 7.2 billion, the MEA said.

It said Modi will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London from April 19-20.