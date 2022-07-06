English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    PM Modi to visit Patna on July 12

    According to a Vidhan Sabha statement, Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha has expressed delight over the Modi's scheduled tour on July 12 which will be the first occasion for any prime minister to visit the Bihar assembly".

    Moneycontrol News
    July 06, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST
    PM Modi speaks during BJP's 'Vijaya Sankalp Sabha' in Hyderabad on July 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)

    PM Modi speaks during BJP's 'Vijaya Sankalp Sabha' in Hyderabad on July 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in the Bihar capital next week to take part in a function that would be held as part of the centenary celebrations of the state assembly building.

    According to a Vidhan Sabha statement, Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha has expressed delight over the Modi's scheduled tour on July 12 which will be the first occasion for any prime minister to visit the Bihar assembly".

    Sinha chaired a review meeting on Tuesday evening with top officials, including Chief Secretary Amir Subhani and DGP S K Singhal, calling for "active participation of all concerned" to make the historic programme a success.

    On the occasion, the PM will lay the foundation stones for a museum and a guest house on the premises and inaugurate a centenary memorial park, the statement said.

    He will also unveil a commemorative pillar "Shatabdi Smriti Stambh" besides planting a sapling of Kalpataru tree.

    Close
    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Patna #PM Modi
    first published: Jul 6, 2022 09:34 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.