PM Modi to visit Mangaluru on September 2

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi will visit Mangaluru on September 2 to attend various programmes. Modi will inaugurate six projects, including Anagha Refinery and berth number 14 at New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT).

Later, the PM will address a convention, which is likely to take place at Goldfinch grounds at Kulur. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra has confirmed the visit of Modi.

All preparations including security arrangements have begun ahead of the visit. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra has confirmed the visit of Modi.

Modi will inaugurate first indigenous aircraft carrier war ship INS Vikrant on September 2. He will take part in the public programme in the afternoon and leave for Delhi in the evening.

(With PTI inputs)