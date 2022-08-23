English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    PM Modi to visit Mangaluru on September 2

    Later, the PM will address a convention, which is likely to take place at Goldfinch grounds at Kulur. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra has confirmed the visit of Modi.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 23, 2022 / 11:01 AM IST

    Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi will visit Mangaluru on September 2 to attend various programmes. Modi will inaugurate six projects, including Anagha Refinery and berth number 14 at New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT).

    Later, the PM will address a convention, which is likely to take place at Goldfinch grounds at Kulur. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra has confirmed the visit of Modi.

    All preparations including security arrangements have begun ahead of the visit. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra has confirmed the visit of Modi.

    Modi will inaugurate first indigenous aircraft carrier war ship INS Vikrant on September 2. He will take part in the public programme in the afternoon and leave for Delhi in the evening.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Mangaluru #Narendra Modi
    first published: Aug 23, 2022 11:04 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.