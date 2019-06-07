PM Modi to visit Maldives, Sri Lanka in reflection of 'continued priority for the neighbourhood'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to make the first bilateral visit of his second term to Maldives and Sri Lanka on June 8-9. The visit is being termed “a reflection of his continued priority for the neighbourhood in his second term” by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale.

The visit will begin with travelling to the Maldives. It will be a first PM-level trip to that country since 2011 and both sides will aim to further consolidate overall ties in diverse sectors, said Gokhale.

During the visit, both sides are expected to explore ways to expand cooperation in a range of areas, including defence and security. There is also a possibility to sign a number of agreements to deepen co-operation in specific areas between the two sides.

India is also considering helping the Maldives in forming its national cricket team and building a cricket stadium.

President Ibrahim Solih had requested India to help the country train its national cricket team and a BCCI delegation visited the island nation last month, said Gokhale. "They have requested for coaching programme for young Maldivian players, both men and women," he added.

"We are also examining the possibility of building a cricket stadium in the Maldives under a Line of Credit or some other means of financial assistance," the foreign secretary said.

Modi will also be addressing the Maldivian parliament during his stay.

From Maldives, the PM will travel to Sri Lanka on June 9 with a very clear message of solidarity in the wake of the Easter bombings. He will be the first foreign leader to visit the island nation after the attack.

Sri Lanka was hit by a wave of bombings last month in which over 250 people were killed.

On his visit, Modi will hold talks with Sri Lankan president, prime minister and the leader of opposition among others.

