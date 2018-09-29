App
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2018 06:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to visit Gujarat on September 29 to inaugurate projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat Sunday to inaugurate a museum dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, an Amul chocolate plant and development projects in Rajkot, Anand and Kutch districts.

In Rajkot, Modi will inaugurate newly-built Mahatma Gandhi Museum at Alfred High School.

The school, from where Gandhi passed his matriculation in 1887, was renamed Mohandas Gandhi High School after independence. It was closed in 2017 after the authorities decided to convert it into a museum.

The prime minister's day-long visit will begin with inauguration of a chocolate plant of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), owner of the Amul brand, at Mogar in Anand district and address a gathering of farmers.

The plant, built with an investment of Rs 190 crore, will produce 1,000 tonnes of chocolates every month against the capacity of 600 tonnes of the existing plant.

From the same venue, Modi will launch via video link a solar energy cooperative society at Mujkuwa in Anklav tehsil of the district. The society has been formed by eleven farmers to produce solar energy for irrigation and sell the surplus.

Modi will also dedicate, at Anjar in Kutch district, a natural gas pipeline laid by Gujarat State Petronet Limited (GSPL) between Mundra Port and Anjar.

He will also perform ground-breaking ceremony for four-laning work of the highway connecting Varsana, Bhimasar, Anjar and Bhuj towns of Kutch.
First Published on Sep 29, 2018 06:33 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

