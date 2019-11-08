App
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 01:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to visit Brazil on November 13-14 for BRICS summit

PTI @moneycontrolcom
PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Brazil from Nov 13-14 to attend an annual summit of BRICS, a grouping of five countries, the external affairs ministry said on Thursday. The BRICS comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs T S Tirumurti told reporters that the leaders at the summit will deliberate on boosting overall cooperation among the member nations.

Brazil is the current chair of the grouping which represents over 3.6 billion people, or half of the world population and they have a combined nominal GDP of USD 16.6 trillion.

First Published on Nov 8, 2019 01:00 pm

tags #Brazil #BRICS Summit #Current Affairs #India

