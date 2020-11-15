PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2020 08:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to unveil 'Statue of Peace' in Rajasthan on November 16 to mark 151st birth anniversary celebrations of Jain monk

The 151-inch-tall statue is made of "ashtadhatu" (eight metals with copper being the major constituent) and is being installed at the Vijay Vallabh Sadhana Kendra, Jetpura, in Rajasthan''s Pali, an official statement said.

PTI
File image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the "Statue of Peace" in Rajasthan''s Pali district via video-conferencing on Monday to mark the 151st birth anniversary celebrations of Jain monk Acharya Shree Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj.

The saint, who lived during 1870-1954, led an austere life, working selflessly and dedicatedly to spread the message of Lord Mahavira, it said.

He also worked relentlessly for the welfare of the masses, spread of education and eradication of social evils, wrote inspiring literature (poetry, essays, devotional hymns and stavans) and gave active support to the freedom movement and the cause of the swadeshi, the statement said.

With his inspiration, more than 50 educational institutions of eminence, including colleges, schools and study centres, are operational across several states, it added.
First Published on Nov 15, 2020 08:41 am

