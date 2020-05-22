App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 08:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to undertake aerial surveys of cyclone-hit Bengal, Odisha today

"He will conduct aerial surveys and take part in review meetings, where aspects of relief and rehabilitation will be discussed," the PMO said in a tweet on Thursday night.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday travel to West Bengal and Odisha to take stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone Amphan wreaking havoc in the two states, the Prime Minister's Office said.

"He will conduct aerial surveys and take part in review meetings, where aspects of relief and rehabilitation will be discussed," the PMO said in a tweet on Thursday night.

Cyclone Amphan has left 72 people dead and thousands homeless in West Bengal, battering several parts of the state and washing away bridges and swamping low-lying areas.

It also wreaked havoc in Odisha damaging power and telecom infrastructure in several coastal districts.

The extremely severe cyclonic storm has weakened and moved to Bangladesh, the IMD said.

This will be the prime minister's first visit outside the national capital after coronavirus lockdown was imposed on the midnight of March 24.

Sources in the government said the prime minister would first reach West Bengal in the morning and then go to Odisha in the afternoon.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Modi said no stone will be left unturned in helping those affected by cyclone Amphan.

"Have been seeing visuals from West Bengal on the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan," the prime minister tweeted.

In this challenging hour, the entire nation stands in solidarity with West Bengal, he said.

"Praying for the well-being of the people of the state. Efforts are on to ensure normalcy," he said.

National Disaster Response Force teams are working in the cyclone-affected parts, he pointed out.

"Top officials are closely monitoring the situation and also working in close coordination with the West Bengal government. No stone will be left unturned in helping the affected," he said.

The prime minister said his thoughts are also with the people of Odisha as the state bravely battles the effects of the cyclone.

The authorities, Modi said, are working on the ground to ensure all possible assistance to the those affected.

"I pray that the situation normalises at the earliest," he said.

First Published on May 22, 2020 08:00 am

tags #Current Affairs #Cyclone Amphan #India #Narendra Modi #Odisha #west bengal

