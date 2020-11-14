PM Modi to soldiers at Longewala: My Diwali completes only when I come amid you

As long as Indian soldiers are there, the Diwali celebrations will continue in the country in full swing and luminescence, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he addressed soldiers at Longewala Post in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer on November 14.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said, “I cannot stay away from my own on Diwali and that is why I am here with you. You may be at the snow-capped mountains or in deserts, my Diwali is complete only when I come amid you. My happiness doubles when I look at the joy on your faces.”

The PM paid tributes to valour of Brigadier Kuldip Singh Chandpuri in 1971 war against Pakistan. Whenever history on the excellence of soldiers will be written and read, the Battle of Longewala will be remembered, he said. This war against Pakistan is an example of exemplary coordination among Army, Navy and Air Force, said PM Modi.

He further said that every Indian is standing with the soldiers of the country. “Every Indian is proud of the strength and valour of our soldiers. They are proud of your invincibility. No power in the world can stop our brave soldiers from guarding the borders of our country,” said the prime minister.

“Your sacrifices teach country discipline and sense of service. More time I spend with you, stronger is my resolve to serve and protect country,” the PM said.

India has shown it has strength and political will to give befitting reply those challenging it, said the PM, adding that the world now knows that India will not compromise with its interests even one bit.

“India trusts in policy of understanding others, making them understand but will reply strongly if it is tested,” the PM added.

He also urged the troops to innovate, practise yoga and learn an Indian language that they don't know from their colleagues.