you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2020 05:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi to share video message with the nation at 9 am on April 3

As of now, at least 1,965 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in India, and at least 50 have succumbed to the deadly disease

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 2 tweeted that he will be sharing a video message with his fellow Indians at 9 am the next day. However, he hasn't indicated the subject of his address.

His message comes in the wake of India entering the second week of a nationwide 21-day lockdown announced by PM Modi on March 24.

His message comes in the wake of India entering the second week of a nationwide 21-day lockdown announced by PM Modi on March 24.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 05:43 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #PM Modi

