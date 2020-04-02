PM Modi to share video message with the nation at 9 am on April 3

As of now, at least 1,965 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in India, and at least 50 have succumbed to the deadly disease
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 2 tweeted that he will be sharing a video message with his fellow Indians at 9 am the next day. However, he hasn't indicated the subject of his address.
His message comes in the wake of India entering the second week of a nationwide 21-day lockdown announced by PM Modi on March 24.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
First Published on Apr 2, 2020 05:43 pm