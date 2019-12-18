PM Modi to review progress in govt's works in last 6 months on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review on December 18 the progress made by various ministries in the last six months after the BJP returned to power for the second consecutive term, government sources have said.

While brief presentations would be made by various ministries on various decisions taken by them, the focus would be on agriculture, rural development and the social sector.

Usually, the Council of Ministers meets after Cabinet meeting every month. But this time, the meeting is being held independently. The regular weekly Cabinet meeting will be held on December 24, the sources said.

In the past few weeks, the prime minister has reviewed progress made by various ministries in implementing the government's policies during cabinet meetings.

But Saturday's meeting assumes significance as it would be attended by ministers of state and ministers of state with independent charge.